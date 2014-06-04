Ukraine says no humanitarian crisis, no U.N. resolution needed

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Wednesday there is no humanitarian crisis in the country and dismissed a Russian draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council that seeks to create corridors to allow civilians to escape fighting in the east.

Russia circulated a brief draft resolution to the 15-member council on Monday, also calling for an end to violence in southeastern Ukraine, but Western envoys say Ukraine is suffering a political security crisis not a humanitarian crisis.

“We don’t find that this resolution is necessary. Why? Because we don’t have a humanitarian crisis,” Ukraine U.N. Ambassador Yuriy Sergeyev told a news conference at the United Nations. “If there is no humanitarian crisis, no assistance of the kind of provision in the draft resolution is needed.”

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Moscow of fueling a pro-Russian uprising that threatens to break up the former Soviet republic of 46 million people. Russia denies orchestrating the unrest and says Ukraine’s attempts to end it by military force are making the situation worse.

In March, Russia seized Crimea and annexed it, a move not recognized internationally.

“The resolution is drafted by a country who just recently annexed a big part of our territory and is supporting the separatists in the east,” Sergeyev said. “The resolution is politically motivated.”

The United States called the Russian U.N. proposal hypocritical because at the same time armed fighters and weapons were entering Ukraine from Russia and Russian-backed separatists were attacking new targets and holding hostage monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Western council members have said a report is needed from the United Nations on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine before the Russian draft resolution can be considered properly.