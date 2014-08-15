U.N. urges 'immediate de-escalation' of conflict in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Reports that the Ukrainian military shelled and partly destroyed a Russian armored column after it entered Ukraine overnight highlight the need for a swift and peaceful resolution of the conflict there, the United Nations said on Friday.

“We are aware of the reports in Ukraine, which we cannot verify independently, and will follow related developments very carefully,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. “Such reports point to the urgent need for immediate de-escalation and resolution of the conflict through dialogue.”