U.N.: Seemingly credible reports missile brought down plane in Ukraine
#World News
July 18, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.N.: Seemingly credible reports missile brought down plane in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is alarmed at seemingly “credible, numerous reports that suggest that a sophisticated surface-to-air missile was used” to bring down a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, a top U.N. official said on Friday.

U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman told the U.N. Security Council that he would travel to Moscow and Kiev in the coming days. He also said the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) made an offer to Ukraine to put together an international team of investigators.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
