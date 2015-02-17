FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. council endorses Ukraine peace deal, calls for implementation
February 17, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. council endorses Ukraine peace deal, calls for implementation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council adopted a Russian-drafted resolution endorsing a European-brokered peace deal on Ukraine and calling on all parties to implement it as the truce began unraveling rapidly on Tuesday.

The council reaffirmed “its full respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and expressed its “grave concern at the tragic events and violence in eastern regions of Ukraine.”

The resolution was adopted shortly after the council issued a press statement on Ukraine calling for all parties to stop fighting.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

