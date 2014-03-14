Russia says U.N. draft to reject Crimea referendum unacceptable

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A U.S.-backed draft U.N. resolution that would declare Sunday’s referendum on whether Ukraine’s Crimea region should join Russia is “unacceptable”, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying on Friday.

“The main thing is that this draft resolution contains a call to reject the results of the referendum in Crimea. For this reason, naturally, such a resolution is unacceptable for us,” Interfax quoted Gatilov as saying.