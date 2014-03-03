Ukraine says Russia deployed 16,000 new troops to Crimea

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has deployed roughly 16,000 troops to Ukraine’s autonomous region of Crimea since last week, Kiev’s U.N. Ambassador Yuriy Sergeyev said on Monday.

“Beginning from 24 February, approximately 16,000 Russian troops have been deployed in Crimea by the military ships, helicopters, cargo airplanes from the neighboring territory of the Russian Federation,” Sergeyev told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the crisis in his country.