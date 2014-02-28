FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. "gravely disturbed" by reports of Russian military deployments in Ukraine
February 28, 2014

U.S. "gravely disturbed" by reports of Russian military deployments in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States on Friday said it was gravely concerned by reports that Russia has deployed military assets in Ukraine's autonomous region of Crimea and called on Moscow to pull back.

"We are gravely disturbed by reports of Russian military deployments into the Crimea," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Ukraine.

She also called for an independent international mediation mission to be quickly dispatched to Ukraine.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau

