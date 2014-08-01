FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to give Ukraine $8 million aid for border guard: White House
August 1, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to give Ukraine $8 million aid for border guard: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday pledged about $8 million in new aid to bolster Ukraine’s border guard service as the country struggles to counter pro-Russian separatist groups.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden promised the assistance in a phone call with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, the White House said in a statement. The aid includes engineering and surveillance equipment, transport and patrol vehicles, and small boats.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Doina Chiacu

