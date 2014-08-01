U.S. to give Ukraine $8 million aid for border guard: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday pledged about $8 million in new aid to bolster Ukraine’s border guard service as the country struggles to counter pro-Russian separatist groups.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden promised the assistance in a phone call with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, the White House said in a statement. The aid includes engineering and surveillance equipment, transport and patrol vehicles, and small boats.
Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Doina Chiacu