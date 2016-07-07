FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to provide $23 million more for Ukraine humanitarian crisis
#World News
July 7, 2016 / 12:53 PM / a year ago

U.S. to provide $23 million more for Ukraine humanitarian crisis

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt at Kiev Boryspil International Airport, Ukraine, July 7, 2016.Gleb Garanich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will provide nearly $23 million in additional humanitarian aid to help people affected by the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the State Department said on Thursday.

The funding, announced by Secretary of State John Kerry during a visit to Kiev, will bring the total amount of U.S. humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to more than $135 million since the crisis began, the department said in a statement.

Citing recent United Nations estimates, there are more than 3.1 million vulnerable people in Ukraine, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
