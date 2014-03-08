FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama reassures Baltic leaders on NATO defense amid Ukraine tensions
#World News
March 8, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

Obama reassures Baltic leaders on NATO defense amid Ukraine tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama, speaking to Baltic leaders on Saturday amid rising tensions in Ukraine, told them that the United States supports them and is committed to its NATO defense commitments, the White House said.

“The President reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to our collective defense commitments under the North Atlantic Treaty and our enduring support for the security and democracy of our Baltic allies,” the White House said in a statement about the telephone call Obama held.

Obama spoke with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Latvian President Andris Berzins, and Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton

