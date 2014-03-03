U.S. VP Biden calls Russia's Medvedev, urges pullback from Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden urged Russia to pull its forces back from Ukraine in a phone call on Monday with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the White House said.
“The Vice President urged Russia to pull back its forces, support the immediate deployment of international monitors to Ukraine, and begin a meaningful political dialogue with the Ukrainian government,” the White House said in a statement released later on Monday.
Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Susan Heavey