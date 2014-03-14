Biden to visit Ukraine's neighbor Poland, Lithuania next week: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Poland, which borders Ukraine, and Lithuania next week to meet with leaders of the two countries to reassure them about defense commitments under NATO, the White House said on Friday.

Biden will meet with the president and prime minister of Poland, and the presidents of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, the White House said in a statement. The meetings will take place in Warsaw and Vilnius, it said.

“During his meetings, the Vice President will consult on steps to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and affirm our collective defense commitments under the North Atlantic Treaty and our enduring support for all of our allies and partners in Europe,” the White House said.