U.S. offers Ukraine $17.7 million in humanitarian aid: White House
April 20, 2015 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. offers Ukraine $17.7 million in humanitarian aid: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (L) shakes hands with a serviceman of Ukrainian National Guard during an opening ceremony of joint military exercise "Fearless Guardian 2015" at the International Peacekeeping Security Center near the village of Starychy western Ukraine, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday about the ongoing crisis in eastern Ukraine and offered an additional $17.7 million in aid for essentials like food, shelter and water, the White House said.

Biden and Poroshenko discussed Ukraine’s reform efforts, the White House said in a statement.

“The vice president welcomed the appointment of a new head of the anti-corruption bureau and encouraged the further implementation of rule of law reforms, including anti-trust measures and judicial reform,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
