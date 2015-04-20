U.S. offers Ukraine $17.7 million in humanitarian aid: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday about the ongoing crisis in eastern Ukraine and offered an additional $17.7 million in aid for essentials like food, shelter and water, the White House said.
Biden and Poroshenko discussed Ukraine’s reform efforts, the White House said in a statement.
“The vice president welcomed the appointment of a new head of the anti-corruption bureau and encouraged the further implementation of rule of law reforms, including anti-trust measures and judicial reform,” the White House said.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh