FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House speaker urges quick Senate approval of House Ukraine bill
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 13, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House speaker urges quick Senate approval of House Ukraine bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ukrainian soldiers ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near Kiev March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday urged the Senate to pass a House bill backing $1 billion in loan guarantees for Ukraine and said he did not think IMF reforms should be in a Ukraine bill.

“The IMF money has nothing to do with Ukraine,” Boehner said at his weekly news conference.

The House of Representatives last week passed a bill addressing the Ukraine crisis that contained backing for $1 billion in loan guarantees.

It did not contain other provisions - such as aid for Ukraine, sanctions and reforms of the International Monetary Fund - that were contained in a bill passed by a Senate committee on Wednesday.

The IMF reforms are unpopular with many Republicans, particularly in the House. Boehner said the Senate should take up the narrower House bill before Congress leaves on Friday for a week-long recess.

“The House has acted on a loan guarantee package with strong bipartisan support. The Senate should pass this bill and send it to the president’s desk before leaving for the district work period,” Boehner said.

Reporting by David Lawder and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.