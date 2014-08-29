Russia at risk for more economic costs over Ukraine: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday Russia’s denials of interference in Ukraine and its escalation of the crisis are not credible, putting Russia at risk for additional economic costs.
“Those denials are completely without any credibility,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.
“It does put Russia at risk of facing additional economic costs that can be imposed by the United States in concert with our allies,” he added.
