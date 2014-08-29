FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia at risk for more economic costs over Ukraine: White House
#World News
August 29, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Russia at risk for more economic costs over Ukraine: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday Russia’s denials of interference in Ukraine and its escalation of the crisis are not credible, putting Russia at risk for additional economic costs.

“Those denials are completely without any credibility,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

“It does put Russia at risk of facing additional economic costs that can be imposed by the United States in concert with our allies,” he added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
