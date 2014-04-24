FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hagel says Russian actions on Ukraine border worrisome
April 24, 2014 / 9:39 PM / 3 years ago

Hagel says Russian actions on Ukraine border worrisome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday that reports of military activity along the Russian-Ukrainian border were worrisome and that he was trying to arrange a call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“This is dangerously destabilizing and it’s very provocative. It does not de-escalate. In fact, these activities escalate. They make it more difficult to try to find a diplomatic, peaceful resolution to that issue,” Hagel told reporters during a visit to Mexico City.

Hagel pointed to the agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine a week ago in Geneva to try to de-escalate the situation and told a news conference: “This goes the other way from what the Russians signed and the agreement they signed last Thursday.”

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Storey

