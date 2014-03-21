U.S. House plans Ukraine bill without IMF reforms: congressional sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will introduce a bill on Friday providing aid to Ukraine, but it will not include reforms of the International Monetary Fund requested by the Obama administration, congressional aides said on Thursday.

The bill includes many of the provisions included in a bill passed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but has key differences, including the absence of the IMF reforms, a congressional aide said. He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the pending legislation publicly.

The move means that the measure, if passed by the full Senate and House, would have to go to a conference committee that would reconcile the two versions before legislation could be passed and sent for President Barack Obama to sign into law.