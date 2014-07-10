Ukraine's Poroshenko tells Biden that ceasefire offers rebuffed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told U.S. Vice President Joe Biden that Russia and Ukrainian separatists had refused multiple proposals by Kiev for venues to negotiate a ceasefire, the White House said on Thursday.

The two discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine in a phone call.

“The Vice President told President Poroshenko that the United States was discussing with its partners in the international community the need to hold Russia accountable for its continued support for the separatists,” the White House said.