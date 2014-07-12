FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. encourages Ukraine's Poroshenko, warns of further costs to Russia
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. encourages Ukraine's Poroshenko, warns of further costs to Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden encouraged Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday to pursue talks that could lead to a ceasefire with rebels and said Washington continued to pursue efforts to raise pressure on Russia, the White House said.

Ukrainian forces targeted positions on Saturday near the border with Russia from where separatists, using high-powered Grad missiles, bombarded an army motorized brigade on Friday, killing 23 servicemen.

Biden, who has been the point man for the White House on the Ukrainian crisis, spoke to Poroshenko by phone earlier in the day.

“President Poroshenko informed the vice president about the latest separatist attacks using heavy weapons on Ukrainian forces and the vice president expressed his condolences for the loss of life,” the White House said in a statement.

“(Biden) expressed support for President Poroshenko’s efforts to convene a meeting to discuss a possible ceasefire with the separatists, and informed Poroshenko of ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts to work with our international partners to impose costs on Russia if it continues on its current course of providing the separatists with heavy weapons and equipment.”

The United States has warned repeatedly that it would impose further sanctions, along with Western allies, against Russia if Moscow did not use its influence to tame the separatists and make peace with Kiev.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.