State Department condemns Ukraine convoy shelling
August 18, 2014 / 6:44 PM / 3 years ago

State Department condemns Ukraine convoy shelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department condemned the deadly shelling of a convoy in eastern Ukraine on Monday that killed dozens of people, but said it could not confirm who was responsible for the attack.

“We strongly condemn the shelling and rocketing of a convoy that was bearing internally displaced persons in Luhansk and express our condolences to the families of the victims,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a news briefing. “Sadly, they were trying to get away from the fighting and instead became victims of it.”

The Ukrainian government accused pro-Russian rebels of targeting the convoy, which it said was bearing white flags. The separatists denied responsibility.

Reporting by Warren Strobel and Jim Loney; Editing by Susan Heavey

