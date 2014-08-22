FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Moscow to immediately withdraw convoy from Ukraine
August 22, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. urges Moscow to immediately withdraw convoy from Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is very concerned about the movement of a Russian convoy into Ukraine in violation of its territorial integrity and is calling on Moscow to withdraw its equipment and personnel immediately, the Pentagon said on Friday.

“This is a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia,” Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, told a briefing. “Russia must remove its vehicles and its personnel from the territory of Ukraine immediately. Failure to do so will result in additional costs and isolation.”

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott

