August 22, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

White House calls on Russia to remove convoy from Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDGARTOWN Mass. (Reuters) - The White House on Friday denounced a Russian convoy’s move into Ukraine, calling it a flagrant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and saying Russia should remove it or face more economic sanctions.

Ben Rhodes, the White House deputy national security adviser, told reporters the Russian move adds to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in a dangerous way.

He said the United States planned to discuss the situation with the U.N. Security Council on Friday. He said if the convoy is not removed, the Russians will face “additional costs,” meaning sanctions that have been levied against the Russian economy.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott

