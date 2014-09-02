U.S., allies to discuss NATO readiness amid Ukraine crisis: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies are preparing this week to discuss plans to significantly increase the readiness of NATO response forces amid escalating tensions in Ukraine and Russia’s involvement in the area, the White House said on Tuesday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters ahead of NATO’s summit in Wales on Thursday and Friday, said the meetings are expected to encompass potential training, exercises and other discussions regarding infrastructure and other needs in eastern Europe.
