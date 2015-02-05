FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia, Ukrainian separatists haven't lived up to agreements: White House
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 5, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Russia, Ukrainian separatists haven't lived up to agreements: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic looks on near a building destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is encouraged by efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict but is concerned that agreements from previous such efforts have not been honored, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

“One concern we have, however, is that previous diplomatic efforts have resulted in agreements that the Russians and the separatists that they back ... didn’t live up to,” said spokesman Josh Earnest.

He cited agreements on withdrawing troops from eastern Ukraine, establishing international monitoring and freeing hostages. “The separatists haven’t lived up to a single one of them,” he said.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.