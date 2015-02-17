FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says 'proxy war' with Russia not in Ukraine's interest
#World News
February 17, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says 'proxy war' with Russia not in Ukraine's interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it was not in the interests of Ukraine or the world to get into a proxy war with Russia over eastern Ukraine, a comment suggesting Washington is hesitant to arm Ukrainian forces.

“Our belief here in the administration, and I would be surprised if others disagree, is that getting into a proxy war with Russia is not anything that’s in the interest of Ukraine or in the interest of the international community,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. “And certainly, as we weigh options, we weigh that as one of the factors.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott

