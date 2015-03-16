FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2015 / 5:44 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. warns Russia on sticking to Ukraine ceasefire accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko before their meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it would be ready to “increase the costs” to Russia if it fails to comply with the terms of ceasefire agreements with Ukraine, suggesting potential further economic sanctions on Moscow.

In a meeting with Ukraine’s finance minister Natalia Yaresko, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the United States would take action if Russia continued to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and stability.

The United States last week placed sanctions on a handful of Ukrainian separatists and a Russian bank, the latest in a slew of financial penalties on Moscow and pro-Russia separatists in east Ukraine.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish

