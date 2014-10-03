FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Violence in eastern Ukraine strains ceasefire: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Violence in eastern Ukraine strains ceasefire: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A local resident talks to a Ukrainian serviceman in front of his home, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Violence in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists has put a strain on a ceasefire clinched nearly a month ago between the sides, the State Department said on Friday.

“Russia must use its influence with the separatists and end these attacks immediately,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing. “Clearly recent events have put a strain on the ceasefire,” she added.

Psaki said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held a 10-minute phone call earlier on Friday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to “express his concern about intensifying violence in eastern Ukraine.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.