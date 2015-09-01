White House welcomes Ukraine's move to boost eastern region

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it welcomed the Ukrainian parliament’s recent vote for constitutional changes that give its eastern region special status.
“This action represents an important step toward comprehensive reform of Ukraine’s governance and the empowerment of regional and local authorities,” National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said.
The vote on Monday was aimed at quelling a separatist drive in parts of Ukraine.
Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey