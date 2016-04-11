FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Ukraine to quickly approve reform-minded cabinet
April 11, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. urges Ukraine to quickly approve reform-minded cabinet

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk gestures at a news conference in Kiev, in this file picture taken December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States urged Ukraine’s parliament on Monday to quickly approve a new cabinet that backed political and economic reforms, especially a loan program backed by the International Monetary Fund.

“We believe it is important that the Rada approve as soon as possible a new cabinet that is committed to implementing needed reforms, in particular those recommended by the IMF,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing following the resignation of Ukraine’s Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese

