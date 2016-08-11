FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls for reducing tensions between Ukraine and Russia
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 6:58 PM / a year ago

U.S. calls for reducing tensions between Ukraine and Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is extremely concerned about tension on the boundary between Russia and Ukraine and calls on both sides to reduce tension and rhetoric, State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We believe that any actions, including rhetoric, including remarks, have the ability to escalate what is already a very tense situation and a very dangerous situation," Trudeau said. Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of using terrorist tactics to try to destabilize Crimea, a region Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
