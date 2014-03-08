FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry urges Russia to exercise utmost restraint in Ukraine's Crimea
March 8, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry urges Russia to exercise utmost restraint in Ukraine's Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a telephone call on Saturday that any Russian steps to annex Ukraine’s Crimea region would close the door to diplomacy, a U.S. State Department official said.

“He made clear that continued military escalation and provocation in Crimea or elsewhere in Ukraine, along with steps to annex Crimea to Russia would close any available space for diplomacy, and he urged utmost restraint,” the official said.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

