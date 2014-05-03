FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry welcomes monitors' release in Ukraine, eyes larger OSCE role
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 3, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry welcomes monitors' release in Ukraine, eyes larger OSCE role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry welcomed the release in Ukraine on Saturday of military monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) but said more steps were needed to de-escalate the crisis.

Kerry said he spoke by phone with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and that both would discuss with Switzerland’s president ways the OSCE might “play a larger role in perhaps facilitating the de-escalation”.

“We will both advance ideas about how to do that, without any promises of what those possibilities may produce. In the end, we reaffirmed our support for the OSCE,” he told reporters, without elaborating, after landing in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a visit.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.