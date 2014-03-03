Obama, allies say Russia's action in Ukraine threat to peace, security

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and the leaders of Britain, Germany and Poland expressed “grave concern” on Sunday over Russia’s intrusion into Ukraine, which they called a breach of international law and a threat to international peace and security.

Obama spoke with British Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski in a separate phone calls, the White House said.

“The leaders stressed that dialogue between Ukraine and Russia should start immediately, with international facilitation as appropriate,” the White House said in a statement.

The four leaders emphasized their support for Ukraine and its efforts to hold elections in May, the White House said. They promised to work together on a package of financial aid to help the country stabilize its tottering economy.