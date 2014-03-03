FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, allies say Russia's action in Ukraine threat to peace, security
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2014 / 12:13 AM / 4 years ago

Obama, allies say Russia's action in Ukraine threat to peace, security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and the leaders of Britain, Germany and Poland expressed “grave concern” on Sunday over Russia’s intrusion into Ukraine, which they called a breach of international law and a threat to international peace and security.

Obama spoke with British Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski in a separate phone calls, the White House said.

“The leaders stressed that dialogue between Ukraine and Russia should start immediately, with international facilitation as appropriate,” the White House said in a statement.

The four leaders emphasized their support for Ukraine and its efforts to hold elections in May, the White House said. They promised to work together on a package of financial aid to help the country stabilize its tottering economy.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Peter Cooney and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.