FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sees no indication of movement of Russian troops away from Ukraine border
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 19, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sees no indication of movement of Russian troops away from Ukraine border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it has seen no indication of any movement of Russian troops away from the Russian border with Ukraine despite a Kremlin statement that the troops had been ordered back to their bases.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near the border regions where pro-Russian separatists have declared independent states in Ukraine. Ukraine holds a presidential election on Sunday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the United States has seen reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russian troops back to bases but “at this point we see no indication of any movement.”

“We would know and we would be able to confirm for you” if the troops had been moved, Carney told reporters.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.