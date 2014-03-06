FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crimea referendum completely illegitimate: U.S. State Department
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Crimea referendum completely illegitimate: U.S. State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A planned referendum in Ukraine’s Crimea region on whether to join Russia is completely illegitimate and violates the Ukrainian constitution, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“To be clear, the premise that Crimea could hold a local referendum or vote in their local parliament to secede from Ukraine and join Russia is completely illegitimate under Ukraine’s constitution,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling of secede in second paragraph)

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.