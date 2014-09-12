FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. offers conditions for sanctions on Russia to be rolled back
#World News
September 12, 2014 / 2:48 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. offers conditions for sanctions on Russia to be rolled back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions on the Russian energy, defense and financial sectors could be rolled back if Moscow withdrew its forces from Ukraine and established a buffer zone along the border among other conditions, a senior U.S. official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity after the United States announced more sanctions against Russia on Friday, affecting oil and defense industries and further limiting the access of major Russian banks to U.S. debt and equity markets to punish Russia for its intervention in Ukraine.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu

