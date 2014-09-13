U.S. offers conditions for sanctions on Russia to be rolled back

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions on the Russian energy, defense and financial sectors could be rolled back if Moscow withdrew its forces from Ukraine and established a buffer zone along the border among other conditions, a senior U.S. official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity after the United States announced more sanctions against Russia on Friday, affecting oil and defense industries and further limiting the access of major Russian banks to U.S. debt and equity markets to punish Russia for its intervention in Ukraine.