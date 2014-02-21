FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says it's not in Russia's interest for Ukraine to be engulfed in violence
February 21, 2014 / 7:14 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says it's not in Russia's interest for Ukraine to be engulfed in violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it is not in Russia’s interest for Ukraine to be gripped by violence, and rejected the notion that the situation in Ukraine represented a Cold War style “tug of war” between the United States and Russia.

“It is in Russia’s interest that Ukraine not be engulfed in violence - Kiev or other places - and that it return to stability, and that progress be made towards a future in Ukraine that reflects the will of the Ukrainian people,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

“So it’s very important to view this not as a tug of war between East and West or the United States and Russia,” Carney added on the same day that Ukrainian opposition leaders signed an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich aiming to resolve a violent political crisis.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler

