FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia rebuffs U.S. for declaring Putin's comments on Ukraine false
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

Russia rebuffs U.S. for declaring Putin's comments on Ukraine false

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday dismissed as “primitive distortion of reality”, cynicism and double standards a U.S. Department of State fact sheet that dismissed President Vladimir Putin’s comments on the crisis in Ukraine as “false claims”.

“It’s clear that in Washington, as before, they are unable to accept a situation developing not according to their templates,” Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.