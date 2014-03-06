Russia rebuffs U.S. for declaring Putin's comments on Ukraine false

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday dismissed as “primitive distortion of reality”, cynicism and double standards a U.S. Department of State fact sheet that dismissed President Vladimir Putin’s comments on the crisis in Ukraine as “false claims”.
“It’s clear that in Washington, as before, they are unable to accept a situation developing not according to their templates,” Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement.
