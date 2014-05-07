FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. official: Focus on max cost to Russia if no change on Ukraine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 7, 2014 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. official: Focus on max cost to Russia if no change on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Washington hopes Russia will change its tune on Ukraine and is working with others to ensure that sanctions will cost Moscow dearly if it does not, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen said on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists in Paris during a tour of European capitals, Cohen said: “We are moving in a strong and systematic way to maximize the cost on Russia ... while minimizing to the extent possible the spillover on other economies including those here in Europe.”

The United States and European countries all agreed that the principle of having to sanction Russia was more important than the inevitable collateral impact on U.S. or EU business, Cohen said.

The Obama administration is working on new sanctions that would be imposed on Russia should it dramatically ramp up aggression against Ukraine through measures such as preventing elections from taking place in much of the country or recognizing another separatist referendum.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.