Obama mindful of U.S. companies on Russia sanctions: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday President Barack Obama was “mindful” of not putting U.S. companies at a significant competitive disadvantage when mulling further sanctions against Russia over its intervention in Ukraine.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters sanctions against Russia would be most effective if implemented with Washington’s European allies, who are among Moscow’s top trading partners.

Earnest reiterated that the United States, which was coordinating with Europe, would not hesitate to target Russia with more sanctions if necessary.