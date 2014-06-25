FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama mindful of U.S. companies on Russia sanctions: White House
#World News
June 25, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

Obama mindful of U.S. companies on Russia sanctions: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the White House Summit on Working Families at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday President Barack Obama was “mindful” of not putting U.S. companies at a significant competitive disadvantage when mulling further sanctions against Russia over its intervention in Ukraine.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters sanctions against Russia would be most effective if implemented with Washington’s European allies, who are among Moscow’s top trading partners.

Earnest reiterated that the United States, which was coordinating with Europe, would not hesitate to target Russia with more sanctions if necessary.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Annika McGinnis; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
