Obama to make statement on Russia sanctions, U.S. warns more possible
July 16, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to make statement on Russia sanctions, U.S. warns more possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States warned on Wednesday that it could expand the scope and target list of its new sanctions against Russia if Moscow continues “provocative” behavior in Ukraine.

A senior U.S. administration official told reporters on a conference call that the sanctions were also designed to avoid spillover risk for the global economy.

President Barack Obama will make a statement about the sanctions at 5:15 EDT (2115 GMT), the White House said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech

