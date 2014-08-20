FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. official says unified with Japan on need for Russian sanctions
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. official says unified with Japan on need for Russian sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian soldiers cover coffins containing the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen killed in action in eastern Ukraine with national flags upon their arrival at the airport in Lviv, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday that the U.S. and Japanese governments are completely unified that sanctions are needed on Russia to encourage it to stop taking steps that the United States says are destabilizing Ukraine.

The official also said the U.S. government has no concern that Japanese banks and companies would try to take advantage of loopholes in sanctions to provide Russian companies with funding.

The official added that if the Russian government takes steps to decrease tensions in Ukraine, then Western countries could soften sanctions.

The United States and European countries have imposed sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea in March and its role in subsequent fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions have drastically limited access to Western banking money and modern oil technology, which is hurting Russia’s economy as it relies on energy for half of its budget revenue.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.