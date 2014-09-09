U.S. says finalizing possible new energy, financial sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is putting the finishing touches on possible new sanctions on Russia’s defense, energy and financial sectors over its intervention in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

“The United States is finalizing measures to both deepen and broaden our sanctions across Russia’s financial, energy and defense sectors,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said at her daily briefing. “We have tools at the ready. We are finalizing these packages, but we are going to make decisions based on what’s happening on the ground in the next few days.”