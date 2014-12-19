FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. prohibits investment in Crimea among slew of sanctions
December 19, 2014 / 9:43 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. prohibits investment in Crimea among slew of sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday prohibited investment in Crimea and slapped sanctions on 24 Ukrainians and Russians and several companies it determined were contributing to destabilizing Ukraine.

The actions followed similar moves by the European Union this week, and continue the West’s policy of not recognizing Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in March, and putting pressure on Russia for its supposed interference in east Ukraine.

Among those sanctioned on Friday was Marshall Capital Partners, a Russian equity investment group owned by Konstantin Malofeyev, who the U.S. Treasury Department said was helping fund separatist activities in east Ukraine.

The Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on the Night Wolves, a biker group whose members served in Crimean forces after Russia’s annexation of the region.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange

