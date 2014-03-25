FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate drops IMF reform provisions from Ukraine aid bill: Reid
March 25, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate drops IMF reform provisions from Ukraine aid bill: Reid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday he had agreed to drop reforms to the International Monetary Fund from a Ukraine aid bill to increase its chances of getting through Congress.

Reid cited stiff opposition to the IMF reform provisions in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

“The majority of the Senate would have liked to have gotten that done with the IMF in it, but it was headed to nowhere in the House,” Reid told reporters.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Sandra Maler

