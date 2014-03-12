FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCain, seven other U.S. senators to visit Ukraine amid crisis
March 12, 2014 / 5:03 PM / 4 years ago

McCain, seven other U.S. senators to visit Ukraine amid crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight U.S. senators will travel to Ukraine on Thursday to meet with leaders of its interim government and other groups, Senate aides said on Wednesday, amid tensions over Russia’s efforts to annex Ukraine’s Crimean region.

Arizona Republican Senator John McCain will lead the group, which includes his fellow Republican Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Three Democratic senators are also going: Richard Durbin of Illinois, Christopher Murphy of Connecticut and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

McCain and Murphy, who is chairman of the Senate’s European subcommittee, traveled to Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, in December and addressed anti-government demonstrators during protests that helped lead to the ouster of former President Viktor Yanukovich.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

