FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. calls comments by Russia's Lavrov 'ludicrous'
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 23, 2014 / 7:23 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. calls comments by Russia's Lavrov 'ludicrous'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday dismissed comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggesting that the United States was behind the political unrest in Ukraine as “ludicrous.”

“Many of the claims he made in the interview are ludicrous and they are not based in fact,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said of Lavrov’s comments to the Russia Today news channel.

Asked for details, she replied: “One was certainly that the United States has anything to do with Ukraine’s counter-terrorism operations ... or that we’re ‘running the show’ or funding it. I would put those all in the ‘ludicrous’ category.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.