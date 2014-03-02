Washington could give 'as much support as Ukraine needs': Treasury's Lew

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States signaled on Sunday it could give as much financial support as Ukraine needs to get the crisis-hit country’s economy back on track.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who has urged Kiev to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund, said Washington could lend a hand either through bilateral programs or larger international institutions.

“The United States is prepared to work with its bilateral and multilateral partners to provide as much support as Ukraine needs,” Lew told a conference, adding that Washington was monitoring the situation in Ukraine with “grave concern” after Russia’s intervention in Ukraine’s Crimea region.