FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says it and partners could give Kiev as much help as it needs
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2014 / 11:49 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says it and partners could give Kiev as much help as it needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States signaled on Sunday that it and its partners could give as much financial support as Ukraine needs to get the crisis-hit country’s economy back on track.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who has urged Kiev to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund, said Washington could lend a hand either through bilateral programs or larger international institutions.

“The United States is prepared to work with its bilateral and multilateral partners to provide as much support as Ukraine needs,” Lew told a conference.

He said Washington was monitoring the situation in Ukraine with “grave concern” after Russia’s intervention in Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Lew said Ukraine would have to implement economic reforms for the United States to support any aid packages for Kiev.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.